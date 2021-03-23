WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. WSFS Financial posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 291.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WSFS Financial.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.05. 385,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,811.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 161.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.