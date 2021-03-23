World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

World Fuel Services has raised its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. World Fuel Services has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect World Fuel Services to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $385,697.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $998,633.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,114 shares of company stock worth $2,757,878. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.