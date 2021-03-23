Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Trading Down 5.5%

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.90. 3,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 1,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon raised Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

