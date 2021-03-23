Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $498,081.00

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for $353.99 or 0.00644494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $498,081.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded up 114.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.91 or 0.00473207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00064355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00136712 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00054511 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.60 or 0.00798535 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00075459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,706 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

