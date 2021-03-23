Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$21.00 at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WTE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of WTE opened at C$19.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of C$11.88 and a one year high of C$20.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

