Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Shares Gap Down to $18.25

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.25, but opened at $17.00. Western Midstream Partners shares last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 20,351 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 16.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

