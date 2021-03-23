Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WELL. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.98.

NYSE:WELL opened at $71.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.52. Welltower has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Welltower by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Welltower by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

