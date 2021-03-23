Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,318 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.21% of PBF Logistics worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 37.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBFX stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $841.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. PBF Logistics LP has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.30%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $123,695.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBFX. Citigroup increased their price target on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

