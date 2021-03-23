Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 153,348 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,348 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 52,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.9% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BZH opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $634.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

