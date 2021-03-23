Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 612,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 80,225 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CNX Resources by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

