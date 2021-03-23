Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 401,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,768 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,837,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,575,000 after buying an additional 80,891 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,955.00 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

