Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 95,061 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,061 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 163.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80.

