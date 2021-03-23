Wells Fargo & Company Increases STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target to $38.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

STOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. Analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.