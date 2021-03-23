WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WLYYF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins upgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLYYF opened at $6.28 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

