Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Core-Mark (CORE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Core-Mark (NASDAQ: CORE):

3/8/2021 – Core-Mark had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Core-Mark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/4/2021 – Core-Mark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Core-Mark had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Core-Mark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/26/2021 – Core-Mark was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

CORE traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.68. 155,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,382. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Core-Mark’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,769,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,823,000 after acquiring an additional 212,695 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,267,000 after acquiring an additional 55,805 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 148,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 65,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

