WealthShield Partners LLC Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMB. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $673,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 96,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,996,000.

Shares of COMB opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16.

