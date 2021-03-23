WealthShield Partners LLC Has $685,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $116.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.31. The company has a market cap of $157.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

