WealthShield Partners LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the fourth quarter worth $6,215,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the fourth quarter worth $2,952,000. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1.3% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 235,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,731,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 57,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CAPE opened at $191.98 on Tuesday. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $194.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.27.

