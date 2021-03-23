WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $249.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.37 and its 200 day moving average is $197.25. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $96.23 and a 1 year high of $260.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.