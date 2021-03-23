WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after buying an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

