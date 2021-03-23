WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 1,151 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 60,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 46,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,583,602 shares of company stock worth $635,144,311 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.01.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

