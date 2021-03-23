Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Gap Down to $10.53

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.53, but opened at $9.00. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 35,384 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a market cap of $380.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 124,153 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.