Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,272 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.20% of Waste Connections worth $53,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Waste Connections by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 118,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Waste Connections by 44.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 54,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Waste Connections by 19.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 52,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WCN opened at $103.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

