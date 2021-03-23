W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Holdings Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,981,000 after acquiring an additional 428,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,272,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,290 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 224,753 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of WRB stock opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $77.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.