voxeljet (VJET) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of VJET traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,951. voxeljet has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on voxeljet in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

