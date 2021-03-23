Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vossloh currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.80 ($53.88).

Vossloh stock opened at €42.40 ($49.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $744.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70. Vossloh has a 1 year low of €25.75 ($30.29) and a 1 year high of €45.80 ($53.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.76.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

