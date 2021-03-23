Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $412,000 Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

CIEN stock opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average is $47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $534,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,671. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

