Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $379,000 Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after buying an additional 707,174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,614,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 540,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 114,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 487,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,822 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $124,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,661.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,717 shares of company stock worth $1,076,622 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.