Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 37.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $184.24 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.42 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.57.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.57.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $72,460,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,187 shares of company stock valued at $82,715,148. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.