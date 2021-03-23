Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $342,000 Investment in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Heska by 7.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $177.90 on Tuesday. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $217.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.03.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSKA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

