Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $395,000 in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,795 shares of company stock worth $18,633,243. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

Shares of FSLY opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.75 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.01.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

