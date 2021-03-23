Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $365,000 in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Shares of GOCO opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOCO. Raymond James dropped their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,000 shares of company stock worth $5,162,580 over the last 90 days.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.