Volution Group plc (FAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FAN opened at GBX 362 ($4.73) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The stock has a market cap of £716.47 million and a P/E ratio of 67.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 327.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 253.92. Volution Group has a 52 week low of GBX 132.50 ($1.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 383 ($5.00).

Get Volution Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Volution Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.