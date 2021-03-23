Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 173,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,666,526 shares.The stock last traded at $18.79 and had previously closed at $18.62.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

