VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Price Up 0.7% This Week

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. VNX Exchange has a total market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $72,992.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX Exchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00022253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00049592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.98 or 0.00627056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00066136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00023552 BTC.

About VNX Exchange

VNX Exchange is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

