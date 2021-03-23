VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,176 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in VMware by 4,464.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,131 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of VMware by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after buying an additional 1,219,298 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of VMware by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after buying an additional 855,559 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after buying an additional 536,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,379. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.27 and a 1-year high of $161.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.30.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.65.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

