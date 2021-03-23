Vistra’s (VST) “Peer Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wolfe Research

Vistra (NYSE:VST)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wolfe Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

VST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22.

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,750.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vistra by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.