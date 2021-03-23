Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises about 0.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $68,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $91.83. The company had a trading volume of 212,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,953. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

