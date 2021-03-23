Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 133.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $47,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded up $4.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.92. The company had a trading volume of 114,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,262. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.26 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.36.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

