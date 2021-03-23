Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 12,800 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $40,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 64,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 361,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.30. 824,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,286,074. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

