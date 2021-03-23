View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIEW opened at $8.19 on Monday. View has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $13.31.
View Company Profile
Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.