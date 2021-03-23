View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIEW opened at $8.19 on Monday. View has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $13.31.

View, Inc designs and manufactures glass systems for workplace, healthcare, education, and hospitality projects. It markets its products through direct sales and representatives in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Soladigm, Inc and changed its name to View, Inc in November 2012.

