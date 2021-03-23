VideoCoin (VID) Price Tops $0.63

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $92.62 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 177.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,602,872 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.