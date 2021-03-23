Vid Hits Market Cap of $2.05 Million (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, Vid has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vid has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $112,340.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vid Profile

Vid (CRYPTO:VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,743,235 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

