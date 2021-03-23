Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) versus Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Critical Contrast

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Verona Pharma and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma N/A -115.93% -73.68% Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A -88.73% -69.04%

This table compares Verona Pharma and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma N/A N/A -$40.78 million ($3.10) -2.67 Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$255.13 million ($13.98) -3.11

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verona Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Verona Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.8% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Verona Pharma and Phathom Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Phathom Pharmaceuticals 1 0 4 0 2.60

Verona Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.47%. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Verona Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Verona Pharma is more favorable than Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Phathom Pharmaceuticals beats Verona Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound. The formulations of ensifentrine are under development for the treatment chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD): nebulized ensifentrine is in Phase 2b clinical development for the maintenance treatment of COPD; and a dry powder inhaler and a pressurized metered-dose inhaler. The company also focuses on developing ensifentrine for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and asthma. Verona Pharma plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

