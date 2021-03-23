Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Christopher M. Foskett Sells 499 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $174.82 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.56 and a 200 day moving average of $188.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.