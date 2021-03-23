Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,866,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 130,623 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 1.10% of Verastem worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Verastem by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday.

VSTM traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 42,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,303. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $402.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Verastem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.67.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. Research analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

