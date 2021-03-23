Venus One Day Volume Reaches $69.53 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Venus token can now be bought for approximately $43.00 or 0.00078584 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Venus has a market cap of $388.91 million and $69.53 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,715.32 or 1.00002672 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00035456 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000851 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,045,097 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

Venus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.