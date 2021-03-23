Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Cut to $50.67

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley to $50.67 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VRNS. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS stock opened at $55.13 on Monday. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $281,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $11,009,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,487 shares in the company, valued at $33,635,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,299 shares of company stock worth $37,785,596 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.