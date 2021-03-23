Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New Investment in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 279.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth $952,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Shares of UVE opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.46 million, a P/E ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. Analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.