Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In related news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $255,896.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.